Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 20:56 Hits: 2

We looked at a number of sponsored content articles that posed as "reviews" for PureKana CBD Gummies that included misleading mentions of the "Shark Tank" TV show.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/05/04/purekana-cbd-gummies-reviews/