Pediatric Hepatitis Cases May Be Linked to Adenovirus, No Connection to COVID-19 Vaccination

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 19:41 Hits: 9

SciCheck Digest

A string of unexplained hepatitis cases in children has been reported in the U.S. and in other countries. The cause is not yet known, but the top suspect so far is a strain of adenovirus. Contrary to some social media posts, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination is involved. Most of the children are too young to even qualify for the vaccine.

How do we know vaccines are safe? How do we know vaccines are safe? No vaccine or medical product is 100% safe, but the safety of vaccines is ensured via rigorous testing in clinical trials prior to authorization or approval, followed by continued safety monitoring once the vaccine is rolled out to the public to detect potential rare side effects. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration inspects vaccine production facilities and reviews manufacturing protocols to make sure vaccine doses are of high-quality and free of contaminants.

One key vaccine safety surveillance program is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which is an early warning system run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. As its website explains, VAERS “is not designed to detect if a vaccine caused an adverse event, but it can identify unusual or unexpected patterns of reporting that might indicate possible safety problems requiring a closer look.”

Anyone can submit a report to VAERS for any health problem that occurs after an immunization. There is no screening or vetting of the report and no attempt to determine if the vaccine was responsible for the problem. The information is still valuable because it’s a way of being quickly alerted to a potential safety issue with a vaccine, which can then be followed-up by government scientists.

Another monitoring system is the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, which uses electronic health data from nine health care organizations in the U.S. to identify adverse events related to vaccination in near real time.

In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, randomized controlled trials involving tens of thousands of people, which were reviewed by multiple groups of experts, revealed no serious safety issues and showed that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The CDC and FDA vaccine safety monitoring systems, which were expanded for the COVID-19 vaccines and also include a new smartphone-based reporting tool called v-safe, have subsequently identified only a few, very rare adverse events.

For more, see “How safe are the vaccines?”

Link to this

Full Story

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization issued alerts about a number of unusual, severe hepatitis cases in children due to an unknown cause. Across the globe, around 170 cases had been identified as of late April, most of them in the U.K.

Hepatitis is often associated with several well-known hepatitis viruses, but the condition itself refers to inflammation of the liver, which could be due to a variety of causes, including other infections or environmental toxins.

Health authorities are still investigating to understand what is causing the rare hepatitis in these children, but it’s not any of the usual hepatitis viruses. Many, but not all, of the kids have tested positive for an adenovirus. The adenovirus family includes more than 50 different types, which typically cause mild illness in healthy children.

Curiously, though, the type of adenovirus that has been identified in some of the patients, adenovirus 41, has only been known to cause hepatitis in children who are immunocompromised, which isn’t the case here.

Critically, most of the affected children have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, so there is no indication that COVID-19 vaccination could be the cause. Many of the children, in fact, are too young to even be eligible for such vaccination.

Posts on social media have nevertheless suggested that COVID-19 vaccination is behind the unexplained pediatric hepatitis. One even erroneously posits that it could be the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, since that vaccine uses an adenovirus vector design.

“Kids are getting hepatitis. It’s being caused be an adenovirus. J&J had an adenovirus vector. Couldn’t possibly be related,” reads an April 22 tweet from a chiropractor, which was subsequently shared by others on other platforms.

But that reasoning is flawed on multiple counts. First, it fundamentally misunderstands how adenoviral vectors work in the COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine viruses are modified to no longer be harmful — and they don’t replicate inside cells, so you can’t be infected with the adenovirus from the vaccine. The virus is simply a way to deliver to cells the instructions to make the coronavirus spike protein, which is what the immune system responds to to provide protection.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2022/05/scicheck-pediatric-hepatitis-cases-may-be-linked-to-adenovirus-no-connection-to-covid-19-vaccination/