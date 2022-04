Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 00:18 Hits: 2

This is the second time the U.S. Rep. has been stopped with a gun at an airport in the past 14 months, officials said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/04/26/tsa-airport-security-finds-loaded-gun-in-cawthorns-bag/