Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4600.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Abraham Lincoln tried to revive and renew political principles that defined America at its birth in 1776 throughout his political career. Listen to learn more!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4600.mp3