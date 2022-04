Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 12:05 Hits: 2

The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed, also left at least 31 people wounded.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/04/18/us-rocked-by-3-mass-shootings-during-easter-weekend-2-dead/