Category: Civics Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 07:00 Hits: 7

On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln publicly announced his andquot;Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation.andquot; It warned the Confederate rebels that unless they rejoined the Union, a final proclamation would free all slaves within the seceded states. Listen to learn more!

