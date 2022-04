Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

60SecondCivics-Episode4594.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Prize Cases, which came before the Supreme Court in 1863, posed a constitutional test of President Abraham Lincoln's use of war powers during an emergency. Learn more about the impact of this judicial ruling!

