Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 00:07 Hits: 4

Just days away from Easter Sunday, we contacted Ferrero about its recent Kinder chocolate recall to find the truth behind a viral Facebook post that mentions maggots and salmonella.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/04/11/ferrero-kinder-maggots-worms/