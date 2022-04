Articles

Abraham Lincoln's andquot;Message to Congressandquot; on July 4, 1861, emphatically expressed the president's determination to defend the Union against the Confederate rebellion. He asked Congress to support his war-time policies and approve his mobilization actions.

