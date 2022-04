Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 07:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode4590.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



While Lincoln would lose in the Illinois senatorial race in 1858, he would soon go on to win the U.S. presidential election in 1860. Learn more in this episode!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4590.mp3