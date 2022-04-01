COVID-19 Data Comparing Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Continue to Be Available, Contrary to Viral Posts

Articles

SciCheck Digest

Weekly rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status are published monthly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its website. The death data were last posted on March 17, and the hospitalization data on March 31. But a viral tweet claimed the CDC is no longer releasing the information.

How effective are the vaccines?

How effective are the vaccines? All of the authorized and approved vaccines are effective at preventing severe COVID-19. Against earlier forms of the coronavirus, the vaccines were highly effective at preventing symptomatic illness. For example, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, showed a final efficacy of 91% against symptomatic illness in its phase 3 trial, meaning that under the conditions of the trial the vaccine reduced the risk of getting sick by 91%. The Moderna vaccine showed similar results in its clinical trial, with a final efficacy of 93%. It has also received FDA approval. Johnson & Johnson, which partly tested its vaccine in South Africa when the beta variant emerged, reported an efficacy of 66% in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 and an efficacy of 85% in preventing severe or critical COVID-19 in its clinical trial. Subsequent studies have demonstrated that the vaccines are effective under real-world conditions, including against the highly contagious delta variant. Against omicron, however, the vaccines haven’t fared as well and are much worse at preventing infection or mild disease. The shots are still good at preventing hospitalization or death, though, particularly if someone has received a booster dose. Booster shots are recommended for most people, as these increase and prolong protection against severe disease and also provide some temporary protection against infection and milder illness. For instance, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that during the omicron wave, adults who had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines had a 79% lower risk of dying or needing a ventilator if hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with unvaccinated adults. Those who had received a booster vaccine dose as well had a 94% lower risk. People over the age of 50 and people who are immunocompromised are also eligible for a second mRNA booster. Link to this

The CDC monitors rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths and laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations by vaccination status and age group, and publishes data and interactive tables on its website monthly, where anyone can download them.

According to the CDC website, COVID-19 case and death information is collected from jurisdictions that can link their case surveillance data to immunization data, and identify the vaccination status of people who test positive. The data on COVID-19 hospitalizations are collected by COVID-NET, a surveillance system that collects data on hospitalizations of children and adults with a confirmed infection through a network of over 250 hospitals in 14 states.

The data are used by the agency to better understand how well the vaccines are working against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

According to this data, for example, unvaccinated people over 5 years old were 2.4 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in January. And in February, unvaccinated adults ages 18 and older were 5 times more likely to have a COVID-19-associated hospitalization than fully vaccinated adults.

The COVID-19 case and death rate data by vaccination status were last updated on March 17, and cover April 2021 to Feb. 19 for cases and through Jan. 29 for deaths. The data for COVID-19-associated hospitalizations by vaccination status from January 2021 to Feb. 26 were posted on March 24, and then updated on March 31.

The agency has not communicated any intention to discontinue these publications.

“The next update for rates of cases and deaths by vaccination status will be mid-April and include case data through mid-March and death data through late February. Hospitalization rates by vaccination status will be updated end of April and will include data through the end of March. These time frames allow the subject matter experts to process and complete a thorough analysis of the data,” CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed told us in an email.

Yet, a March 26 tweet, which went viral, claimed that the “CDC is no longer releasing data comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated deaths & hospitalizations.” Even though the tweet was later deleted by its author, it is still being shared on other platforms.

Scott Morefield, the author of the tweet and a weekly columnist for the conservative website Townhall, told us he wrote it after seeing Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on the March 26 episode of Fox News’ “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

On the show, Kheriaty, who is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and was recently fired from the University of California, Irvine for refusing to get vaccinated, questioned the effectiveness of vaccines that have proved to be effective in trials and in the real world. He said “we don’t know” how the COVID-19 vaccines are working in the U.S. “because the CDC is no longer releasing their data comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.” A Facebook post with the video, uploaded to the show’s page on March 30, has more than 37,000 views.

“A spokesperson for the CDC told the New York Times a few weeks ago, the reason that they are not releasing the data anymore, that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, is they have worries it’s not ready for prime time because it might increase vaccine hesitancy. So what’s going on here? Why are these basic metrics being withheld from the American people?” Kheriaty said during the show.

Kheriaty was making reference to aNew York Times story published on Feb. 20 that reported the CDC had “withheld critical data” on boosters, hospitalizations and wastewater analyses. In particular, the story said the CDC left out data on the effectiveness of boosters in people ages 18 to 49. A previous New York Times story had reported that, when releasing data on COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and deaths among people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, with or without boosters, on Feb. 3, the CDC had not included “hospitalization numbers for adults 18 through 49 perhaps because the numbers were too small.” The CDC published that data on Feb. 17.

https://www.factcheck.org/2022/04/scicheck-covid-19-data-comparing-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-continues-to-be-available-contrary-to-viral-posts/