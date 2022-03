Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 17:42 Hits: 8

First, the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on April 4. Then, the full Senate will consider her appointment to the nation's High Court.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/03/30/what-you-should-know-ahead-of-senators-vote-on-ketanji-brown-jacksons-supreme-court-nomination/