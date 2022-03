Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 21:50 Hits: 9

The law forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/03/28/%E2%80%98don%E2%80%99t-say-gay-bill-signed-by-florida-gov-ron-desantis/