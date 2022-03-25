Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

Political leanings: Democratic

2020 total spending: $160.2 million

The House Majority PAC was founded in April 2011 by Alixandria Lapp, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee official. Her husband, Democratic consultant John Lapp, has led advertising campaigns for the political action committee. Abby Curran Horrell, a former chief of staff for Rep. Ann McLean Kuster, became the PAC’s executive director in April 2019.

The House Majority PAC was one of several PACsformed by Democrats in response to the heavy spending by conservative organizations in the 2010 midterm elections, when Republicans gained control of the House. Since the Democrats took control of the House after the 2018 midterms,the PAC has been “committed to protecting and fortifying the Democratic House Majority.”

As a Carey Committee, the House Majority PAC can act as both a traditional PAC, giving money directly to candidates’ committees, and a super PAC, making independent expenditures not coordinated with candidates and accepting donations of any size from individuals, labor unions and corporations. It must disclose those donations and independent expenditures in reports to the Federal Election Commission.

In the 2020 election cycle, the House Majority PAC raised a total of $160.3 million. It spent the vast majority of that amount — $138.9 million — on independent expenditures, which is spending on advertising that expressly advocates for the election or defeat of a federal candidate. The PAC also contributed$795,000 directly to federal candidates, distributing amounts ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 to more than six dozen Democratic candidates.

Michael Bloomberg, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, donated $25.4 million to the PAC, making him the PAC’s largest individual donor during the 2020 campaign. Other major donors included: Fred Eychaner, founder and chairman of the media and printing company Newsweb Corp., who gave $9 million; Paloma Partners hedge fund executive Donald Sussman, who gave $5 million; James Simons, president of Euclidean Capital, who gave $5 million; and George Marcus, chairman of Marcus & Millichap, a real estate investment company, who gave $3 million.

In 2020, the largest donations from organizations came from labor unions, including the Laborers’ International Union of North America PAC, which gave$3.5 million, and Working for Working Americans, which gave $13.1 million.

As of Feb. 28, the House Majority PAC had raised about $52 millionfor the 2022 cycle, according to the FEC. Horrell, the PAC’s executive director, said the group is “on track to be able to spend a record amount helping hold the [House] majority.” So far in the 2022 cycle, the PAC has spent about $6 million.

Major donors for the 2022 cycle so far include Fred Eychaner, who donated $4 million; George Marcus, who donated$2 million; Ronald Conway, founder and co-managing partner of the seed fund SV Angel, who donated$1.65 million; and Deborah Simon of the Simon Youth Foundation, who donated$500,000.

For the 2022 cycle, the Service Employees International Union has given $2.5 million,and Working for Working Americans has given$6 million.

FactCheck.org Undergraduate Fellow Tess Hancock contributed to this article.

