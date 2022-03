Articles

The Equal Rights Amendment was first proposed in 1923. Its ratification is still in limbo, with several states having rescinded their original ratification. It says, andquot;Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.andquot;

