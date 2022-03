Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

Thousands of teachers and other school workers in Sacramento walked off the job as the California capital became the second big U.S. school district to see a work stoppage over pay and staffing shortages as a teachers strike in Minneapolis entered its third week.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/03/23/teachers-strike-walkout/