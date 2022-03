Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 07:00 Hits: 9

60SecondCivics-Episode4578.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



One day before the presidential inauguration of Woodrow Wilson, roughly 8,000 women's rights activists marched from the U.S. Capitol to the Treasury Department to demand the right to vote. Although marred by violence and racism, the aims of the marchers would be realized 7 years later with the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4578.mp3