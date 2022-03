Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 23:04 Hits: 24

A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction, the auctioneer said Friday.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/03/18/special-copy-of-marvel-comics-1-fetches-2-4m/