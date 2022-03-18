The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4573, Susan B. Anthony: Women's History Month, Part 18

After her trial for having voted in an 1872 election, Susan B. Anthony explained to the judge the implications of her conviction: andquot;My natural rights, my civil rights, my political rights, are all alike ignored. Robbed of the fundamental privilege of citizenship, I am degraded from the status of a citizen to that of a subject.andquot; Today, women in Rochester, New York, cover her grave with andquot;I Votedandquot; stickers.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4573, Susan B. Anthony: Women's History Month, Part 18Center for Civic Education
