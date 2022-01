Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 20 January 2022 08:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode4524.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Following the Boston Tea Party, the British government responded with what colonists called the Intolerable Acts, a series of Punitive Acts that, among other things, closed Boston Harbor to all trade.Listen to today?s episode to learn more!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4524.mp3