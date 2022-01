Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 00:27 Hits: 4

“We have investigated over 30 suspects in 20 different scenarios, leaving one scenario we like to refer to as the most likely scenario,” said film maker Thijs Bayens.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/01/17/anne-frank-annex-betrayal/