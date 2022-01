Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 00:58 Hits: 5

Crews made railroad repairs in Los Angeles after a train derailed near the location where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with emptied boxes of packaged good sent by retailers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/01/17/train-derails-amazon-packages/