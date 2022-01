Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:00 Hits: 8

60SecondCivics-Episode4519.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Stamp Act Congress was held in October 1765 in New York to coordinate colonial resistance to the unpopular Stamp Act, which required nearly every important document printed in the colonies to be taxed. Hear more about this significant occurrence in today's episode!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4519.mp3