Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 01:52 Hits: 7

Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/01/09/bob-saget-beloved-tv-dad-of-full-house-dead-at-65/