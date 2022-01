Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 22:13 Hits: 5

The office of New York’s attorney general confirmed for the first time that it had subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2022/01/03/trump-ivanka-don-jr-subpoenaed-by-ny-attorney-general/