Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 19:12 Hits: 4

The deferral is in response to concerns by the Biden White House that releasing all the Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/28/white-house-jan-6-committee-agree-to-shield-some-documents/