Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:10 Hits: 1

U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/28/us-officials-recommend-shorter-covid-isolation-quarantine/