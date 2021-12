Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 17:30 Hits: 4

Preliminary data suggest that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta strain.

