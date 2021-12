Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 21:50 Hits: 8

Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/23/trump-asks-supreme-court-to-block-release-of-documents/