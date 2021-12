Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents.

