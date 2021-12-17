60-Second Civics: Episode 4500, The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut: The Basic Ideas of Constitutional Government in the Colonies, Part 8

60SecondCivics-Episode4500.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut is an important American founding document. The Connecticut Colony has its origins in 1636, when Thomas Hooker led a group of dissenting Puritans from Massachusetts to the Connecticut Valley. Learn why this document was so revolutionary in today's episode!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4500.mp3