Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 23:34 Hits: 10

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in 2019 and then lied to Chicago police about it.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/09/jussie-smollett-convicted/