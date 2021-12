Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 18:18 Hits: 4

Rembrandt van Rijn's iconic painting “The Night Watch” will be restretched to get rid of deformations in its top left corner.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/08/museum-to-fix-ripples-in-rembrandts-night-watch-2/