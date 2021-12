Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 18:07 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a somber visit to the World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/07/bidens-honor-pearl-harbors-fallen-in-visit-to-wwii-memorial/