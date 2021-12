Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4492.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Mayflower Compact is seen as an example of the social contract theory, which meant that the colonists consented to be governed under mutually agreed-upon laws for the general good of the Colony. Listen to today's episode to learn more about this famous agreement!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4492.mp3