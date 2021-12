Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 13:28 Hits: 6

The justices will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/12/01/abortion-rights-at-stake-in-historic-supreme-court-arguments/