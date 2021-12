Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:48 Hits: 6

Oz, 61, will bring his unrivaled name recognition and wealth to a wide-open race that is expected to among the nation’s most competitive and could determine control of the Senate in next year's election.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/30/celebrity-surgeon-dr-oz-running-for-senate-in-pennsylvania/