Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 9

60SecondCivics-Episode4486.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Unlike the American Constitution, the British constitution is not entirely written down. Instead, the British constitution is composed of common law, acts of Parliament, court decisions, and long-established practices and traditions. Listen to today's podcast for more!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4486.mp3