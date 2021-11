Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode4478.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Before the Norman invasion of England in 1066, the Anglo-Saxon kings called together a group of advisors called a Witan. Learn more today!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4478.mp3