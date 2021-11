Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 00:45 Hits: 3

It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she'll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/18/duchess-of-sussex-gets-goofy-on-ellen-degeneres-talk-show/