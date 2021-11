Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 01:09 Hits: 3

Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/08/jan-6-committee-probe/