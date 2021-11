Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 15:41 Hits: 5

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin's hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil's surface.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/04/doug-the-ugly-new-zealand-potato-could-be-worlds-biggest/