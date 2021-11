Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 16:41 Hits: 4

Los Angeles County sought to compel psychiatric evaluations for Vanessa Bryant and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress over photos of the crash scene and bodies.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/11/02/judge-says-kobes-widow-wont-have-to-undergo-mental-exam/