Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 23:51 Hits: 5

A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/10/19/navy-ship-report/