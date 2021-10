Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 23:56 Hits: 5

A federal grand jury on indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.

