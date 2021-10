Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 07:00 Hits: 8

60SecondCivics-Episode4456.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Classical republicanism and natural rights philosophy had a profound influence on the way the American Founders thought about government. However, the Founders were also strongly influenced by the Judeo-Christian religious tradition.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4456.mp3