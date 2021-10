Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:44 Hits: 9

A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/10/07/thai-riverside-restaurant-finds-silver-lining-in-floods/