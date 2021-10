Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 07:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode4448.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Civic virtue was and continues to be an important concept that American Founders drew upon from classical republicanism. We explore this concept and related aspects in today's episode!

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4448.mp3