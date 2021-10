Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 20:00 Hits: 8

California will enact the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, aiming to have all students in seventh through 12th grades vaccinated by next fall.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/10/01/california-pushes-1st-us-vaccine-mandate-for-schoolchildren/