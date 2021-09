Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 22:32 Hits: 7

YouTube announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation that booted popular anti-vaccine influencers from its site and deleted false claims that have been made about a range of immunizations.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/09/29/youtube-bans-false-vaccine-claims/